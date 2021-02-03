Illegal mining of minor minerals: Former Kaushambi DM among 10 booked by CBI

During the searches at premises connected to Singh, the CBI claimed to have found around Rs 10-lakh cash, documents on around 44 immovable properties, fixed deposits worth almost Rs 51 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR against former Kaushambi District Magistrate (DM) and nine others in a case of illegal mining of minor minerals. The case was filed on a direction the Allahabad High Court passed while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea registered in 2016.

Later in the day, the agency carried out searches at the premises of the accused at nine places here and in Kaushambi and reportedly found incriminating documents.

Retired IAS officer Satyendra Singh, the former Kaushambi DM, is accused of awarding two new leases to the other accused and renewing nine existing ones between 2012 and 2014 to allegedly facilitate the illegal mining of minor minerals in the district without following an e-tendering procedure as required by a state government order dated May 31, 2012.

During the searches at premises connected to Singh, the CBI claimed to have found around Rs 10-lakh cash, documents on around 44 immovable properties, fixed deposits worth almost Rs 51 lakh. The agency also claimed to have found around 36 bank accounts in the name of the former bureaucrat and his family members in Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and New Delhi; the keys of six lockers containing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 2.11 crore; and old currency of worth almost Rs 1 lakh.

The nine others named in the FIR are Nepali Nishad, Nar Narain Mishra, Ramakant Dwivedi, Khemraj Singh, Ram Pratap Singh, Munni Lal, Shiv Prakash Singh, Ram Abhilash and Yogendra Singh.