‘Illegal conversion’ case: Three arrested from Nagpur sent to 7-day police custody

Last month, the UP ATS had arrested Mufti Kazi Jahageer Alam Kasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam from Delhi. (File photo)

A local court here on Tuesday remanded three men arrested from Nagpur last Friday to seven-day police custody for their alleged involvement in an “illegal conversion” racket. A senior police officer said the remand period would begin on July 22.

The accused are Rameshwar Kaware alias Adam (29), Bhupriya Bando alias Arsalan Mustafa (29), and Kausar Alam (50). Adam and Arsalan are residents of Nagpur while Kausar is from Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

They were arrested days after the police nabbed Mufti Qazi Jehangeer Qasmi, Mohammad Umar Gautam, Mannu Yadav alias Abdul Mannan, Irfan Sheikh, Rahul Bhola, and Salauddin Sheikh for allegedly converting more than 1,000 people to Islam. Qasmi and Gautam, who are two Delhi-based clerics, and the four others are in judicial custody at present.

The police sought the remand of Kaware, Mustafa, and Alam to question them in detail about a “larger conspiracy” and to identify their associates. The police claimed Kaware was the focal point of the group’s Maharashtra network, and was part of a social media group that was used to convince people to change their religion. Along with Mustafa and Alam, he was allegedly in touch with Gautam and his associates. The police claimed Alam was an old associate of Gautam and was involved in a seed business in several states. He allegedly tried to convert people in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka. Mustafa allegedly used to handle the money collected by Gautam and his associates in Maharashtra.