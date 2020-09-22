IIT-Madras team collects soil, concrete samples for Ram Temple

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will have 1,200 pillars. (Express/File)

A team of IIT-Madras recently came to Ayodhya and took samples of soil and concrete for testing as construction work for the Ram temple is set to begin from October 15.

Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is hopeful of completing the temple project by January 2023 or 39 months, said that the testing of soil and concrete was being done not only to make the temple structure meet the earthquake resistance norms but also to ensure that the temple is strong enough to survive for more than a thousand years.

“The team from IIT Madras finished their work of sampling and left around two days ago after a short stay. The research unit from Chennai has to do a lot of routine work before the construction starts. The Larsen & Toubro (L&T is involved in the construction) has an office in Chennai and they are in touch with the experts from IIT-Madras civil engineering department. In total, there are around 150-200 people, both from the L&T and IIT-Madras, working on the project,” said Trust member Anil Mishra.

“As far as the sampling and testing work is concerned, all that is expected to be completed before October 15 this year. It will include digging four-five pillars, filling them with concrete and around 20-25 days later when the concrete has settled, there will be a weight test. That will be to find out if the pillars are strong enough to hold the weight of the entire structure. The digging for the rest of the pillars will start only after we have all the reports,” he added.

The temple will have 1,200 pillars, each 200 feet deep.

Earlier, Dr Manu Santhanam, professor and head of the civil engineering department at IIT-Madras, had said that they were approached by L&T for designing and assessing the quality of the concrete. IIT-Madras has been asked to provide expert help on construction, including the design and the quality of the concrete used. Other than IIT-Madras, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee has also been approached from expert help.

Meanwhile, Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai said that reinforcing bars will not be used in the foundation of the temple as the bars have a life of around 100 years and they plan the temple to withstand one thousand years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd