IIT-Kanpur Metro train will soon hit trial tracks

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) will soon start the trial run of the nine-km priority section between IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel. After the approval from authorities concerned and successful trial, the corridor is likely to be opened to public by January next year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday remotely flagged off the first set of Metro train for Kanpur from Alstom’s manufacturing plant in Savli of Gujarat. Adityanath congratulated the UPMRCL team for timely delivery of trains in fewer than 14 months in spite of the Covid pandemic. He said his government was planning Metro projects in Gorakhpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Jhansi.

Total 39 trains for Kanpur, each consisting of three coaches, and 28 trains for Agra are being manufactured by Alstom India.