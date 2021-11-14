IIT-Gandhinagar director Sudhir Jain appointed Banaras Hindu University vice-chancellor

Director of IIT-Gandhinagar Prof Sudhir K Jain has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

In an order by the education ministry to the BHU registrar, it said that Jain is being appointed for a term of three years from the day he attains office, or till he turns 70 years old.

Jain (62), a civil engineer, has been the director of IIT-Gandhinagar since 2009. He has taken part in teaching, research activities and development in earthquake engineering with a focus on developing countries. He served as president of the International Association for Earthquake Engineering from 2014 to 2018.

Jain in 1979 completed a degree in Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Roorkee, which is now called Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee, and earned masters and doctoral degrees from California Institute of Technology, Pasadena in 1980 and 1983.

He was conferred life membership by the New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering (NZSEE) in 2013 and was also a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering in 2003.

Jain in 2020 was awarded Padma Shri for distinguished service in the field of science and engineering on Republic Day.

Jain has been a consultant for several major projects, such as bridges, petrochemical pipelines, and concrete dams. His interests in research subjects include the study of damaging earthquakes, reinforced concrete buildings, bridges, and seismic codes.