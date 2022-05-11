IIT-BHU to collaborate with Australian varsity

The Indian Institute of Technology- Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) and the Australian National University (ANU) have joined hands for academic and research collaboration. A high-level delegation led by Jagadish Chennupati on Monday visited IIT-BHU. Chennupati is currently working as a professor of physics at the ANU Research School of Physics and Engineering. He was accompanied by Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria.

The delegation met IIT-BHU Director Pramod Kumar Jain and discussed various avenues of collaborations and, student and faculty exchange programmes that the two institutions could explore. The two institutes also discussed long-term goals like a joint PhD programme.

According to a press release issued by IIT- BHU, Chennupati apprised the IIT-BHU team about the ‘Chennupati and Vidya Jagadish endowment fund’ – a scheme that can help researchers visit and access research facilities through internships and project fellowships.

Jain also said that it was is high time that India and Australia engaged in a bilateral academic relationship.

The faculty members of IIT(BHU) from different departments and schools interacted with the Australian delegation and exchanged thoughts on early career research development, emerging research themes, and the vision on how to break the bottlenecks in present day science to solve major problems of the world.