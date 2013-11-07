IIM Lucknow achieves 100 pc placements of biggest batch

IIM-Lucknow (IIM-L) has achieved 100 per cent placement for its biggest batch of 475 students in a record five-and-a-half days. The recruitment drive saw the participation of 159 firms  both domestic and international.

The top four segments based on the roles offered were in sales and marketing,finance,consulting and business development.

Despite the bleak economic situation,IIM-L has managed to attract plum positions in the finance sector. The remaining offers were from domains such as operations/supply chain,general management,systems/IT,market research,analytics and HR.

Some of the top recruiters were Aditya Birla Group,Accenture,Al Shaya,Amazon,a Delhi-based NGO,Headstrong,HSBC,Hindustan Unilever,Kraft-Cadbury,McKinsey,P&G,Rakshak Foundation,a start-up in the taxi business,an SME advisory firm and Boston Consulting Group.

Some of the top firms from the FMCG/consumer goods/telecom sector include Asian Paints,Airtel,Coke,Dabur,GSK Consumer,Hindustan Unilever,ITC,Kraft-Cadbury,LOreal,Marico,Mars,Nivea,Pepsi and Vodafone.

One of the new segments that came up this year was the social and education sector with paid stipends, said Prof Pushpendra Priyadarshi,chairperson,Placements.

The business school also attracted the highest number of international firms from the Middle-East and Africa from retail,real estate,brand consulting and advertising sectors. Last year,IIM-L had achieved 100 per cent placement for 453 students.

