IIM Lucknow achieves 100 pc placements of biggest batch

IIM-Lucknow (IIM-L) has achieved 100 per cent placement for its biggest batch of 475 students in a record five-and-a-half days. The recruitment drive saw the participation of 159 firms both domestic and international.
The top four segments based on the roles offered were in sales and marketing,finance,consulting and business development.
Despite the bleak economic situation,IIM-L has managed to attract plum positions in the finance sector. The remaining offers were from domains such as operations/supply chain,general management,systems/IT,market research,analytics and HR.
Some of the top recruiters were Aditya Birla Group,Accenture,Al Shaya,Amazon,a Delhi-based NGO,Headstrong,HSBC,Hindustan Unilever,Kraft-Cadbury,McKinsey,P&G,Rakshak Foundation,a start-up in the taxi business,an SME advisory firm and Boston Consulting Group.
Some of the top firms from the FMCG/consumer goods/telecom sector include Asian Paints,Airtel,Coke,Dabur,GSK Consumer,Hindustan Unilever,ITC,Kraft-Cadbury,LOreal,Marico,Mars,Nivea,Pepsi and Vodafone.
One of the new segments that came up this year was the social and education sector with paid stipends, said Prof Pushpendra Priyadarshi,chairperson,Placements.
The business school also attracted the highest number of international firms from the Middle-East and Africa from retail,real estate,brand consulting and advertising sectors. Last year,IIM-L had achieved 100 per cent placement for 453 students.
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App