IICF submits Ayodhya mosque map plan for approval

The Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) submitted the drawings of the maps of its proposed mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village to the Ayodhya Development Authority on Monday for approval.

Last December, the IICF, which was formed to facilitate the construction of the mosque on a 5-acre plot awarded by the Supreme Court in its Ayodhya verdict, had unveiled the architectural plan and the drawings of the mosque and other associated amenities to the media. Later on Republic Day this year, it symbolically held the ground-breaking ceremony for the project by hoisting the national flag and planting nine fruit-bearing plants in the allotted land.

In a statement, IICF said that 11 sets of the maps of the proposed project have been submitted to ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh. It has also deposited Rs 89,000 as processing fees for the approval of the map, it added.

“Captain Afzaal Ahmad Khan (one of the members of the IICF) held a meeting with Vishal Singh and other officials of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) about the project that includes a 300-bed super specialty hospital, a community kitchen to feed about 1,000 people daily, a research centre dedicated in the name of great freedom fighter Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah and a mosque that can accommodate 2000 namazis at a time,” the IICF said.

Captain Afzaal said that the maps of the project were big in size and therefore couldn’t be submitted online.

He, however, expressed concern that the Income Tax department has not issued a tax exemption certificate of 80 G to IICF due to which donations for Trust were being held up, thereby affecting the schedule of the project. He urged the Centre and the Finance Ministry to intervene.

IICF secretary and spokesperson Athar Husain told The Indian Express that the Trust was not seeking funds from the common people through a mass campaign, but are dependent on some specific committed donors. “Because of this, we want the tax exemption certificate be provided as soon as possible. Applications regarding the exemption have already been submitted online to the authorities in Lucknow,” he said.

According to the Trust, the entire project would cost around Rs 110 crore, including Rs 100 crore for the hospital itself.