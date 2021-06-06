IICF: Dhannipur mosque complex to be named after 1857 freedom fighter

An artist’s impression of the mosque that will come up at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya. (Source: Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust)

The Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) on Saturday announced that it will name Ayodhya’s Dhannipur mosque complex after freedom fighter Ahmadullah Shah Faizabadi, who had fought against the British in the revolt of 1857.

The IICF is building a mosque, a 200-bed hospital, a community kitchen, and a museum in Dhannipur village of Ayodhya district as per the apex court’s order.

Speaking on the decision, IICF spokesperson and secretary Athar Hussain said the decision was taken as Shah is a local hero and remembered for his contribution to unite different sections of the society. “In the 1857 revolt, he worked to assimilate all religions and is someone who is revered by the local people,” said Hussain.

He added that the British could never catch Shah alive and had to announce a reward of 50,000 pieces of silver to capture him.

“It was the king of Powayan (in Shahjahanpur district), Jagannath Singh, who killed Shah, beheaded him and presented his head to the British for which Jagannath was paid the reward. Next day, his head was hanged at the Kotwali,” added Hussain.