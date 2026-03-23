Iftar on Ganga: Varanasi court rejects bail petition of 14 accused

Jaiswal said the incident has left him and his family “deeply shaken”, amid “growing fears for their safety in a hostile environment”.(Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

A Varanasi court on Monday rejected the bail application of the 14 youths who were arrested last week over allegations of eating chicken biryani in an iftar gathering they held on a boat on the Ganga before discarding the leftovers into the river on March 15.

Charges of extortion were also invoked against the accused, all in their twenties, after their arrest on March 17. They have been lodged in the district jail since.

Defence counsel Rana Yadav said the bail application and the objections raised by the prosecution were taken up on Friday by the court which then fixed Monday for further hearing. “The court heard both parties on Monday and rejected the bail application of all the 14 youths,” said Yadav.