Iftar on the Ganga lands 14 men in police net, cops claim they had chicken biryani

The men are accused of throwing leftover food into the river; police say they recorded the outing for a reel

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Mar 17, 2026 04:59 PM IST
gangaAccording to the police, the complainant states that the Ganga holds profound religious significance for followers of Sanatan Dharma and is revered as a central symbol of faith. (Source: Express Photo)
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The Varanasi police on Tuesday arrested 14 men for allegedly organising an Iftar gathering aboard boats on the Ganga. Police said the men are accused of consuming chicken biryani and throwing leftover food into the river.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Vijay Pratap Singh, said that acting on a video circulating on social media, the police identified 14 men, all in their 20s, and took them into custody. He said that they are local residents employed at saree shops in the city.

Police said the accused allegedly organised the Iftar gathering on Sunday and recorded it on their phones, purportedly for a social media reel.

“We are currently investigating the motive and questioning them. Action is being taken against the accused in accordance with the law,” Singh said.

The FIR is based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s district president Rajat Jaiswal. It has been filed under BNS sections 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 270 (public nuisance) and 223 (using evidence known to be false). The police also invoked the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

According to the police, the complainant states that the Ganga holds profound religious significance for followers of Sanatan Dharma and is revered as a central symbol of faith. Every day, lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad visit its banks with deep faith, perform rituals, and partake of its sacred water, it states.

The complaint states that the men consumed chicken biryani and disposed of the leftovers in the river.

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Such actions, the complainant claims, have deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Sanatan followers and triggered resentment among the public.

The complainant also urged the authorities to take action against the boat operator, including issuing a challan and cancelling the licence with immediate effect.

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