Iftar on the Ganga lands 14 men in police net, cops claim they had chicken biryani

According to the police, the complainant states that the Ganga holds profound religious significance for followers of Sanatan Dharma and is revered as a central symbol of faith. (Source: Express Photo)

The Varanasi police on Tuesday arrested 14 men for allegedly organising an Iftar gathering aboard boats on the Ganga. Police said the men are accused of consuming chicken biryani and throwing leftover food into the river.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Vijay Pratap Singh, said that acting on a video circulating on social media, the police identified 14 men, all in their 20s, and took them into custody. He said that they are local residents employed at saree shops in the city.

Police said the accused allegedly organised the Iftar gathering on Sunday and recorded it on their phones, purportedly for a social media reel.