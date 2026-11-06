If Home Ministry beyond your control, go back to being BJP chief: Congress hits back

Taking strong objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan a ‘ghuspathiya bachao’ event, the Congress on Thursday said he was unable to handle his own ministry and should consider moving back to being the BJP chief.

Addressing a gathering after the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ march in Karnal earlier in the day, Shah said the INDIA bloc’s rally was not a ‘vote bachao’ campaign but a “ghuspathiya bachao” rally.

In response, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “If the Home Ministry is beyond your control, why are you still clinging to that chair? In 7 years, the country’s 3 crore infiltrators haven’t been managed. Manipur hasn’t been under control for 3 years. Now even Arunachal Pradesh isn’t being managed. Pulwama happened; Pahalgam happened.. It’s not in your league. Just let it go,” Khera said in his post in Hindi on X, adding Shah should go back to heading the BJP.