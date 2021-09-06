If Bengal can throw out BJP, why can’t UP, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP government and said if the people of West Bengal could reject the party so could the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The former chief minister told reporters in Bhadohi that next year’s Assembly polls would be the country’s “biggest election” because change needs to begin from the state. “If the people of Bengal can shove them out, then why can’t the people of UP do the same? You tell me, will the people of UP do it or not? These people have lied so much,” said Akhilesh.

The SP chief said while farmers were protesting in Muzaffarnagar, teachers, artisans and youths had gathered in Bhadohi because of their anger against the BJP. Referring to the death of teachers because of doing duty during the panchayat polls, Akhilesh said, “Our teachers were on duty during the election. When they lost their lives, the government didn’t come forward to help them. When the government was asked about how many teachers died, they said three. When the teachers’ association put out data, it said 1,600 teachers lost their lives due to Covid during polling duty. No help was given. This is when the BJP has governments at Centre and the state.”

The former UP CM made the remarks at a programme of the Samajwadi Shikshak Sabha. He claimed that even shiksha mitras were humiliated by the BJP.

Akhilesh alleged that the government was snatching away people’s constitutional rights. “These BJP people say they love the country. I would like to ask them who is selling the country’s assets. If any of you have money, then you can buy trains, airplanes, airports, ports, etc. Such is the BJP government. They are selling the country’s assets and they might sell the boats in the Ganga to private companies. What will happen to our Nishad community and boatmen then?”

He warned people to be careful about Covid-19, saying the disease might surge before the elections. “All of us followed the Covid protocol. Here, youth are sitting asking for jobs. There, farmers are sitting asking for the cost of their produce. I don’t know what disease the BJP people have that they have shut their ears and eyes.”