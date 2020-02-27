If anyone tries to take law into their hands, govt will find a solution: Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath addresses the state Assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo) CM Yogi Adityanath addresses the state Assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo)

In an apparent reference to the anti-CAA protests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said “if some people are mistaken that they can run things in their own way by taking law and order into their hands, the government knows how to find a solution.” Adityanath was speaking during the ongoing Budget Session of the state Assembly.

He also said that some “10-15 people are killing others and if they expect the government not to lathicharge them, it was not going to happen.”

He questioned why there were so many protests in the name of the new citizenship law, termed the protests “unnecessary” and also targeted the opposition parties over highlighting the issue, asking what they gain by “denting the image of the country.”

He then said, “Ek baat ko note kar lein… yeh Qayamat ka din kabhi nahi aane wala hai (Note one thing… the day of judgment will never come).”

He said the administrative machinery, which should focus on development work, was being diverted for such protests instead and said the attitude of the opposition is highly irresponsible.

The CM said, “We are not going to give anyone freedom to take law and order into their hands… We are going to recover the damage from them.”

He further said that while the government believes in establishing dialogue, if someone wants to create disruptions in the name of democracy, it cannot be allowed.

“Loktantra ki aad mein aagjani karne ki chhoot sarkar nahi degi…tod phod karne ki chhoot sarkar nahi degi aur jisne kiya hai us se vasuli bhi karegi (In the name of democracy, the government will not allow arson or violence and those, who have done it, the government would do the recovery from them, too).”

Later, while informing opposition that his Government was providing electricity to all without any bias and unlike in the past, Chief Minister said that in the past during Samajwadi Party regime there were Power Purchase Agreements done with the private companies and if these are looked into then many would be exposed.

The Chief Minister also informed the house that Central Auditor General of India has conducted 10 year audit of Noida Industrial Development Authority Audit and has flagged a scam that runs into over Rs 30,000 crore. Adding that action would be taken in such cases in a phased manner, Adityanath also warned about a CAG report on 10 year audit of Noida and claimed that it would unearth a scam running into over Rs 30,000 crore.

“Noida has been looted. We have got a 10-year audit done through CAG and bungling of Rs 30,000 crore has come to light,” Adityanath told the house.

He further said that this is not all as similar is the situation in Greater NOIDA as well and said that one after another all would be taken up. Chief Minsiter said that this money is not his but that of 23 crore public of the state and it is their right to claim that money.

“Yeh paisa mera nahi tha, yeh 23 crore janata ka paisa hai aur pradesh ki 23 crore janata ko is paise ko prapta karne ka adhikari banna hi chahiye,” said Chief Minister adding that years of dirt was being cleaned in one go.

Meanwhile, on power supply in the state, he said, without naming anyone, that his government is providing proper power supply to Rampur too and so much so that all the “viruses and dirt” would be cleared. Rampur MP Azam Khan, his wife and son were on Wednesday sent to judicial custody in connection with a forgery case .

The CM said that when electricity shines, unnecessary viruses are not able to develop because they “develop in dirt and darkness.” “We are cleaning all the things through a campaign. Clearning of dirt in any form would be part of the process,” said Adityanath.

Two Bills tabled

The Allotment of Houses Under Control of Estate Department (Amendment) Bill, 2020:The statement of objects for bringing the amendment bill stated that The Allotment of Houses under Controll of Estate Department Act 2016) has been enacted to regulate the allotment of houses under Control of the Estate Department to various persons i.e. to regulate the allotment of houses under the control of Easte Department to employees and officers of the state government, political parties, journalists, officers of All India Services, judicial services, MLC, MLAs, Trusts, Ministers, Chairmen and Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, speaker and justices. However, as there are different acts for the certain categories thus while duplicacy has been removed, while definition of “Former Chief Minister” has been omitted.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Services (Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections) Bill, 2020: (10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section) was also tabled.

Opposition demands caste-based census

Earlier, Samajwadi Party members demanded that there should be caste based census and there should be special column for Other Backward Classes. While their demand was support by the BSP, Congress as well as Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party members marched into the well of the house raising anti-Government slogans. While speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, tried to explain to them that census is a subject matter of Central list and this cannot be discussed in the state Assembly, opposition leaders requested him to send the request from their behalf to the Centre. The House was adjourned for 35 minutes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.