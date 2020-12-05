IAS officer, on duty for Legislative Council polls in Varanasi, dies of cardiac arrest

Ajay Kumar Singh was posted as secretary in the National Integration Department.

A senior IAS officer died of cardiac arrest while on duty for the Legislative Council polls in Varanasi on Friday.

A 1998-batch IAS officer, Ajay Kumar Singh (50), was posted in Varanasi as an observer for the ongoing elections to teachers’ constituency and graduates’ constituency in Varanasi.

“He suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. He was admitted to a hospital in Varanasi. He died next morning during treatment. His wife, Neena Singh, is also an IAS officer from the same batch,” said UP Chief Election Commissioner Ajay Kumar Shukla.

Singh was posted as secretary in the National Integration Department.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences on the death of the IAS officer. The CM along with officials held a condolence meeting for Singh on Saturday in Lucknow.

