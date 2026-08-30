Left London to serve India, brought water to UP village: Divya Mittal ends 13-year IAS career

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal, widely known for her popularity during her posting as district magistrate in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, has resigned from the service after a 13-year career, saying she was now ready to move on from a journey in which she had learnt more from the people she served than she had given them.

“Today, I have voluntarily stepped away from an unforgettable 13-year journey by resigning from the IAS,” Mittal said in a social media post on Sunday.

A 2013-batch IAS officer, Mittal was appointed to the service on September 2, 2013. Her postings included Meerut, Gonda, Kanpur Nagar, Bareilly and Sant Kabir Nagar. She served as district magistrate of Mirzapur from September 2022 to September 2023, and later as that of Deoria from July 2024.

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She was posted as Special Secretary, Revenue Department, in Lucknow in May, her last government assignment.

Today my heart is full and I am overwhelmed with emotions. Water is flowing in Lahuriya deh (लहुरियादह) and through my eyes and the eyes of people there. Even after 75 years of Independence, people of Lahuria Deh village, Mirzapur did not have access to water! Situated on a… pic.twitter.com/zdaOvsGf4v — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) August 30, 2023

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From London to IAS

Mittal, who studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, said she grew up in “humble surroundings” and had initially dreamt of a successful life.

After her studies, she got a job as an exotic derivatives trader in London. But being away from India left her feeling that “something was incomplete”.

“My education, my confidence, the strength to walk tall anywhere in the world — all of it was a debt owed to this soil. That debt had to be repaid,” she wrote.

She returned to India and became an IAS officer.

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Mirzapur and the village that stayed with her

It was her tenure in Mirzapur that she remembered most vividly. Mittal worked for months to get piped water to Lahuriya Dah, a remote, hilly village in the district.

Recalling the day water finally reached the village, she wrote about an elderly woman who said nothing. Instead, with trembling hands, the woman touched her head and blessed her.

“The position may be left behind today, but that touch will never leave me in this lifetime,” Mittal wrote.

She said Mirzapur had taught her that “impossible” is not a fact, but just an opinion.

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Her farewell note also recalled families receiving land rights for the first time, a differently-abled person getting an opportunity to live with dignity and farmers finally getting water to their fields.

“Behind every government file is a person, and upholding their dignity is what justice truly means,” she wrote.

‘I thought I had come to give something’

Mittal said she initially believed she had entered public service to give something to society.

“I was a fool to think I had come to give something. The truth is, I received the most, and that debt only grew deeper,” she wrote.

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She credited the people, officers, colleagues and staff who stood by her through her career.

“People were happier for my joy than I was myself,” she said, adding that their trust gave her the courage to continue even when she was “exhausted or broken”.

In her final message, Mittal said the dreams she had once seen for herself had already come true.

“Now it was time to live the dreams I saw for my people,” she wrote.

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She did not specify what she plans to do after leaving the IAS, but sources say that she plans to pursue academics, book writing, etc.

A brief rough patch after Mirzapur

Mittal’s tenure in Mirzapur brought her considerable public attention in 2023, particularly after her intervention in Lahuria Dah village, where residents had long depended on tankers for drinking water. But soon after, her own posting took an unexpected turn.

She was transferred out of Mirzapur on September 1, 2023; her transfer led to public outrage in Mirzapur. She was subsequently placed on the waiting list from September 4, 2023, to February 1, 2024. On February 1, she was posted as CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Rural Road Development Agency and later served as district magistrate in Deoria.

Her stint in Mirzapur continued to be discussed even after she left the district. She had developed a distinctive administrative style, using social media to communicate government schemes and administrative decisions directly to people and responding publicly to complaints.