IAS Association Exec meet: Young officers seek ID cards, laptops

Several newly recruited civil servants posted in districts complained that the state government had not given them Identity cards or laptops after joining services, and demanded the same during the executive meet of Uttar Pradesh IAS Association in Lucknow on Friday.

Making the unusual request, the young officers said they found it difficult to authenticate their identity when asked for the same at their location of work. They said the only identity authetication they had was the ID-card of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

The young officers also asked for laptops similar to the ones given to new recruits posted at the secretariat. It may be mentioned that the state government has a provision, where officers posted at the secretariat are compensated for purchasing a laptop upto Rs 75,000.

During the meeting presided by Association president Rakesh Bahadur, the officiers also discussed in length the letter of Basic Education Minister Ram Govind Chaudhary about sending their children to government primary school, and ultimately decided to wait for the government’s decision in this regard before making a move.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to increase the one-time life membership fee of the Association from Rs 2000 to Rs 5000. Following the ongoing panchayat elections, it was decided that service week would be held in February. The proposal to form a corpus fund to help families of officers, who die on duty, was also cleared in the meeting. It was decided that all the members would contribute their one day’s salary to the corpus and in case of untimely death of an officer, his family would be given Rs 10 lakh assistance from the Association.

The body also decided to strengthen the system of communication among officers by strengthening through a special SMS network, Yahoo group as well as improving the existing website of the association “www.upias.org”

The Association also discussed about changing the designation of officers above Rs 80,000-plus pay scale to Additional Chief Secretary like in other states.

