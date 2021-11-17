IAF puts up air show

Indian Air Force fighter jets put on a show in the skies above Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday on the occasion of the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The air show was performed along a 3.2-km emergency landing field on the expressway designed to enable fighter aircraft to land and take off during emergencies. Before the event, Modi landed there on a C-130J Hercules military transport plane.

The air show started with a Mirage-2000 jet landing on the expressway. The crowd’s excitement was palpable as it was announced that Mirage-2000 jets were used in the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the Kargil war. Among the other displays were a Sukhoi-30 jet that flew in the “Vertical Charlie” formation and a Mirage-2000 that flew in an “8” shape in the sky.