IAF officer tests positive for Zika virus in Kanpur

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer tested positive for the Zika virus in Kanpur district, health officials said on Sunday, adding that the process of contract tracing and monitoring of people’s health in the vicinity are already underway as per the protocols laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said that IAF official, aged 56 years, had been admitted to the Air Force hospital a few days earlier with some health issues, including fever and kidney disorder. With unusual symptoms detected in the case, the patient’s blood sample was sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for further examination.

The NIV confirmed on Sunday that the patient had tested positive for Zika virus.

The samples of 22 more persons, who came in contact with the patient and his family members, have also been sent for tests.