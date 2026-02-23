IAF jawan, his father punched, kicked by wedding party over ‘honking’ in Bulandshahr; 1 arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An Indian Air Force jawan and his father claimed they were assaulted by a group of people, part of a wedding procession, following an argument over honking in Bulandshahr last week. The other group, however, alleged that father and son hit a person in their group with their car, following which the situation escalated.
Police said they have lodged an FIR and arrested one person from the wedding group for questioning in connection with the incident. A non-cognisable report (NCR) has also been lodged against father and son.
The incident took place on February 19 when the duo, IAF jawan Pritham Singh and Jitendra Singh, were on their way home after attending a function. They claimed the attackers targeted them for repeatedly honking, as the road was jammed, to make way for their vehicle.
This led to a heated exchange between the two groups and escalated into a clash, a video of which is now circulating on social media.
The purported video shows a group of over 20 men — some armed with sticks — on a crowded road surrounding the jawan, raining repeated punches and kicks, even as he attempts to hit them back. Another man, his father, tries to stop the group. After the fight stops, the jawan, with his shirt torn, is seen examining his father’s forehead for injuries.
Police said based on a complaint filed by Jitendra, a government school teacher, an FIR has been registered against seven persons for allegedly assaulting him and his son under multiple sections, including rioting and attempt to commit culpable homicide.
In his complaint, Jitendra said he and his son were returning to their home in New Pukhta Bazar when they ran into a wedding procession, accompanied by a DJ, around 5 pm on Amargarh-Jahangirabad road.
He alleged that the baarat was dancing in the middle of the road, holding aloft liquor bottles, and began abusing them when he honked to let them pass. Jitendra, in his complaint, claimed when he objected to this, two people from the group first attacked him and his son with iron and steel rods, while the other accused assaulted them with sticks. The complainant claimed he fell unconscious on the road during the assault.
He claimed that during the scuffle, his wristwatch and gold chain, along with his son’s wristwatch, were damaged and fell off. As the crowd grew, the accused allegedly fled, threatening to kill them.
Jahangirabad Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar said one of the accused named in the FIR, 30-year-old Ashok Sharma, a farmer, has been arrested in connection with the case.
Police said the NCR has been registered against father and son after the accused claimed the former’s vehicle was being driven at speed and had hit a person in their group. An NCR is filed in cases of minor issues like a tiff or a fight; under this, a police officer has no authority to arrest without a warrant.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Shanker Prasad said after the video surfaced, a preliminary probe revealed that a wedding procession was passing through the area when the complainant and his son arrived from the opposite direction in a car. While the complainant and his son wanted to drive through, members of the baraat allegedly asked them to take an alternate route, which led to a heated argument. He added that cross-complaints have been registered in the matter.
