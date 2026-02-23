IAF jawan, his father punched, kicked by wedding party over ‘honking’ in Bulandshahr; 1 arrested

The purported video shows a group of over 20 men — some armed with sticks — on a crowded road surrounding the jawan, raining repeated punches and kicks, even as he attempts to hit them back. (Screenshot: X/@ANI)

An Indian Air Force jawan and his father claimed they were assaulted by a group of people, part of a wedding procession, following an argument over honking in Bulandshahr last week. The other group, however, alleged that father and son hit a person in their group with their car, following which the situation escalated.

Police said they have lodged an FIR and arrested one person from the wedding group for questioning in connection with the incident. A non-cognisable report (NCR) has also been lodged against father and son.

The incident took place on February 19 when the duo, IAF jawan Pritham Singh and Jitendra Singh, were on their way home after attending a function. They claimed the attackers targeted them for repeatedly honking, as the road was jammed, to make way for their vehicle.