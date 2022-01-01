I-T, ED & CBI ‘alliance partners’ of BJP: Akhilesh on Kannauj raids

After the income tax (I-T) department on Friday conducted raids on the premises of two prominent Kannauj-based perfume traders – including one allegedly associated with the Samajwadi Party (SP) – the party president Akhilesh Yadav called the I-T department, ED and CBI as “alliance partners” of BJP.

Addressing mediapersons in Kannauj, Akhilesh said that while SP has tied up with regional parties, the BJP has joined hands with these “agencies of Delhi.” Alleging that the I-T department works on BJP’s directives, he said this was a “new alliance.”

Pointing out that BJP leaders take these agencies with them in poll-bound states, Akhilesh said that as the Assembly elections near, more BJP leaders would visit UP and more raids would be conducted.

Akhilesh said the BJP has used such tactics earlier too, during the West Bengal elections earlier this year but failed as the people voted against them.

Akhilesh claimed that there was “information” and “news reports in sections of the media” over the past few weeks that raids would be conducted at places of those with Samajwadi links. Akhilesh said Kannauj has been “deeply associated with SP” and the city has a “history of harmony” but claimed that the BJP government stopped development projects that were launched during the SP government’s tenure.

Reacting to Akhilesh’s remarks, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that by trying to link raids with elections, Akhilesh was looking for “excuses for the defeat SP is going to face in the 2022 Assembly elections.”