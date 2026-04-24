“I lost, papa won”: UP lawyer jumps to death, WhatsApp status blames father

Priyanshu said his father pressured him to choose computer science, even though he wanted to take up physical education, and this led to poor results.

A 23-year-old lawyer jumped to his death on the Kanpur court premises and left behind a letter that accuses his father of mental torture since he was a child, leading to lifelong trauma and an inferiority complex.

Priyanshu Srivastava jumped off the fifth floor of the Kanpur court building yesterday. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Right before jumping off the building, Priyanshu posted a WhatsApp story that showed a handwritten letter about what pushed him to the edge. He has accused his father of harassing him mentally since his childhood.

“I was just six when I took mango juice from the refrigerator without asking anybody. For this, I was stripped and sent out of the house. I understand parents must be strict with their children, but not to the point where they feel suffocated. I tried a lot to move on and live my life, but I don’t think it is worth it,” he wrote.

Priyanshu said he would be questioned about the most trivial matters, and this amounted to mental torture. “I don’t think I can live with this anymore,” he said.