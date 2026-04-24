“I lost, papa won”: UP lawyer jumps to death, WhatsApp status blames father

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A 23-year-old lawyer jumped to his death on the Kanpur court premises and left behind a letter that accuses his father of mental torture since he was a child, leading to lifelong trauma and an inferiority complex.
Priyanshu Srivastava jumped off the fifth floor of the Kanpur court building yesterday. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Right before jumping off the building, Priyanshu posted a WhatsApp story that showed a handwritten letter about what pushed him to the edge. He has accused his father of harassing him mentally since his childhood.
“I was just six when I took mango juice from the refrigerator without asking anybody. For this, I was stripped and sent out of the house. I understand parents must be strict with their children, but not to the point where they feel suffocated. I tried a lot to move on and live my life, but I don’t think it is worth it,” he wrote.
Priyanshu said he would be questioned about the most trivial matters, and this amounted to mental torture. “I don’t think I can live with this anymore,” he said.
Priyanshu said his father pressured him to choose computer science, even though he wanted to take up physical education, and this led to poor results.
He said his father would verbally abuse him and humiliate him in public. “He is always asking me where I am going, when I will be back, and who I am talking to over the phone. Unnecessary interference in my life has become suffocating. It is better to die once and for all than to feel suffocated daily,” he said.
“I want to appeal to all parents: torture your children to the point they can take it. Don’t let my father touch my body. I do not want any action to be taken against him so that my family is not affected. I wish no one gets a father like this. I lost, Papa won. Congratulations to him,” Priyanshu wrote shortly before dying by suicide.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Satyajeet Gupta, said CCTV footage from the court campus shows the victim speaking on the phone before jumping.
Police said other lawyers had described Priyanshu as quiet and introverted. The body has been sent for postmortem, and further probe is on.
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