‘I have sisters’, Priyanka Gandhi recalls iconic movie dialogue to counter critics in UP

December 22, 2021 6:40:49 pm
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday recalled the iconic dialogue from Bollywood movie ‘Deewar’ to counter critics’ remarks that her party had lost base in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, saying, “Mere Paas Behen Hai” (I have sister).
In a video clip uploaded by the Congress general secretary on her twitter handle, a journalist is seen seeking her response to the rival parties’ remarks that the Congress had been speaking about women in its rallies as it had no base left in Uttar Pradesh.
मेरे पास बहनें हैं…
बहनें राजनीति में बदलाव लाएंगी।#लड़की_हूं_लड़_सकती_हूं pic.twitter.com/v2uVpsO1wA
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 22, 2021
To this, she asks the journalist whether he has heard the dialogue from Deewar in which Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor played brothers.
“Amitabh tells Shashi Kapoor, ‘mere paas gaadi hai, mere paas bangla hai, yeh hai, woh hai, toh Shashi Kapoor ne kaha, mere paas maa hai (I have a car, I have a bungalow… so Shashi Kapoor says, I have mother).
“Toh main keh rahin hun, mere paas behen hai (I have sister),” Priyanka said in an apparent reference to women of Uttar Pradesh.
“I have sisters ….sisters will bring change in politics. #ladki hoon lad sakti hoon,” her tweet in Hindi read.
The Congress has already announced 40 per cent reservation for women candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.
On Tuesday, Priyanka had said the prime minister’s programme in Prayagraj on women empowerment showed that Modi had bowed before them and that the unity of the sisters will usher in a revolution.
उप्र की महिलाओं देख लो! आपने अंगड़ाई ली और प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi आपके सामने झुक गए। मगर अभी तो पत्ता हिला है महिला शक्ति का तूफ़ान आने वाला है।
बहनों की एकजुटता क्रांति लाएगी। pic.twitter.com/ixeJdZlwRN
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 21, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Priyanka, who is also the Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, had earlier released the party’s election manifesto for women titled ‘Shakti Vidhan’.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-