‘Sorry, please forgive me’: Hyderabad siblings found dead in Varanasi hotel, two weeks after family tragedy

Two weeks after their elder sister was found hanging at her home, a brother-sister duo from Hyderabad died by suidice at a hotel in Varanasi on Tuesday.
The victims were identified as Ganesh Goud (44) and Dhan Laxmi Goud (37).
Police said according to a relative, the siblings, who were in the city to immerse the ashes of their sister, Amla Devi, were deeply affected by her death. Their parents had passed away years earlier, they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Sigra police station, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, said, “The siblings’ cousin, Swaroop, came to Varanasi after receiving news of their deaths. He told us that the siblings’ mother had died when they were very young and their father passed away three years ago.”
“After their father’s death, Ganesh and Laxmi became emotionally and financially dependent on their elder sister. On January 28, Amla, who was reportedly dealing with certain health issues, allegedly died by suicide,” he added.
Neither sibling was married.
Police said Ganesh and Laxmi had checked in to the hotel on Sunday. On Tuesday, the day they were scheduled to check out, staff knocked on their door and got no response. Calls to their room went unanswered as well.
Sensing something amiss, hotel staff alerted the police. In the presence of officers, the room was later opened using a duplicate key.
Police said the siblings were found on the bed. Several tablets were found in the room, which police suspect they allegedly overdosed on.
“During a search of the room, police found documents, including PAN cards and a driving licence, which helped establish their identities. Rs 6 lakh in cash was also recovered from the room. Police also found a suicide note puprotedly written by the victim, which read, ‘Sorry, please forgive me,’” said SHO Mishra.
A post-mortem has been conducted and viscera preserved for examination.
Police said they contacted Swaroop using an address found in the siblings’ documents. He told them that following Amla’s death, Ganesh and Laxmi travelled to Varanasi to immerse her ashes in the Ganga.
Ganesh was working as a data analyst at a private firm.
The SHO said, “After completing the necessary formalities, Swaroop performed the final rites of Ganesh and Laxmi in Varanasi.”
