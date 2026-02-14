‘Sorry, please forgive me’: Hyderabad siblings found dead in Varanasi hotel, two weeks after family tragedy

The siblings were in the city to immerse the ashes of their sister, who died two weeks ago, said police.

Written by: Manish Sahu
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 07:09 PM IST
Sensing something amiss, hotel staff alerted the police. In the presence of officers, the room was later opened using a duplicate key.Sensing something amiss, hotel staff alerted the police. In the presence of officers, the room was later opened using a duplicate key. (Image generated by AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two weeks after their elder sister was found hanging at her home, a brother-sister duo from Hyderabad died by suidice at a hotel in Varanasi on Tuesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The victims were identified as Ganesh Goud (44) and Dhan Laxmi Goud (37).

Police said according to a relative, the siblings, who were in the city to immerse the ashes of their sister, Amla Devi, were deeply affected by her death. Their parents had passed away years earlier, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sigra police station, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, said, “The siblings’ cousin, Swaroop, came to Varanasi after receiving news of their deaths. He told us that the siblings’ mother had died when they were very young and their father passed away three years ago.”

“After their father’s death, Ganesh and Laxmi became emotionally and financially dependent on their elder sister. On January 28, Amla, who was reportedly dealing with certain health issues, allegedly died by suicide,” he added.

Neither sibling was married.

Police said Ganesh and Laxmi had checked in to the hotel on Sunday. On Tuesday, the day they were scheduled to check out, staff knocked on their door and got no response. Calls to their room went unanswered as well.

Sensing something amiss, hotel staff alerted the police. In the presence of officers, the room was later opened using a duplicate key.

Story continues below this ad

Police said the siblings were found on the bed. Several tablets were found in the room, which police suspect they allegedly overdosed on.

“During a search of the room, police found documents, including PAN cards and a driving licence, which helped establish their identities. Rs 6 lakh in cash was also recovered from the room. Police also found a suicide note puprotedly written by the victim, which read, ‘Sorry, please forgive me,’” said SHO Mishra.

A post-mortem has been conducted and viscera preserved for examination.

Police said they contacted Swaroop using an address found in the siblings’ documents. He told them that following Amla’s death, Ganesh and Laxmi travelled to Varanasi to immerse her ashes in the Ganga.

Story continues below this ad

Ganesh was working as a data analyst at a private firm.

The SHO said, “After completing the necessary formalities, Swaroop performed the final rites of Ganesh and Laxmi in Varanasi.”

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
bangladesh election, tarique rahman
Tarique Rahman on ties with India: ‘Will keep interest of Bangladesh first’
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
NZ vs SA LIVE Score Updates T20 World Cup: Follow New Zealand vs South Africa match Live from Ahmedabad.
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score Updates
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement