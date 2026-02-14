‘Sorry, please forgive me’: Hyderabad siblings found dead in Varanasi hotel, two weeks after family tragedy

Sensing something amiss, hotel staff alerted the police. In the presence of officers, the room was later opened using a duplicate key. (Image generated by AI)

Two weeks after their elder sister was found hanging at her home, a brother-sister duo from Hyderabad died by suidice at a hotel in Varanasi on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Ganesh Goud (44) and Dhan Laxmi Goud (37).

Police said according to a relative, the siblings, who were in the city to immerse the ashes of their sister, Amla Devi, were deeply affected by her death. Their parents had passed away years earlier, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sigra police station, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, said, “The siblings’ cousin, Swaroop, came to Varanasi after receiving news of their deaths. He told us that the siblings’ mother had died when they were very young and their father passed away three years ago.”