Hunger tales: Varanasi village kids seen eating plants, officials rush to help

The local administration in Varanasi district’s Baragaon area on Wednesday reached out to help the families of six children from the Musahar community in Koiripur village after the children were seen eating a plant.

The children’s photograph went viral on Thursday. In a few videos, which have also been shared widely, the children can be seen eating something from a plant from a steel vessel.

In a statement to The Indian Express, District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said: “The children of this village eat akhri dal and gram pulse from the plant. These children were also eating that…This family is a ration-card holder and have received ration for this month. They were also given additional ration today.”

Baragaon Station Officer Sanjay Singh said a local newspaper reporter had told him about the incident on Wednesday.

“The mediaperson told me that in the colony for musahars, there was a shortage of food,” the officer told The Indian Express. “I immediately called the SDM [Sub-Divisional Magistrate], and he instructed tehsil officials to help the families. The families of the children were provided 10 kg rice, cooking oil, potatoes and some other essential commodities on Wednesday itself from the panchayat. They have been given some more help today also.”

The officer said he too visited the village around 4 pm on Wednesday to ensure that the essential items reached the families. The parents of some of the children are dailywage labourers, while the others beg on streets, he added.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a police team is seen asking the villagers to contact their village chief in case of any problem. “If he doesn’t listen, you should come to me,” an official is heard saying. “You will not face any problem, and will receive ration supplies.”

