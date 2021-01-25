scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read

Hunar Haat: ODOP items a major draw

ODOP products have been included in the ongoing “Hunar Haat”, which is organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, for the first time.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | January 25, 2021 4:51:52 am
hunar haat, UP hunar haat, One District One Product, hunar haat indigenous products, up news, indian express newsThe fair will continue till February 4.

The second day of “Hunar Haat” organised at the Awadh Shilp Gram here attracted a large footfall as people flocked to the venue to buy indigenous products made by artisans and craftsmen across India.

Products made under the Uttar Pradesh government’s “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme — such as chikankari embroidery of Lucknow, carpets of Bhadohi and terracotta items from Gorakhpur — were a major draw at the fair, which will continue till February 4.

ODOP products have been included in the ongoing “Hunar Haat”, which is organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, for the first time.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The theme of this year’s “Hunar Haat” is “Vocal for Local” and about 500 artisans and craftsmen from Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odissa, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamilnadu, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other states are participating.

Several indigenous products such as Ajrakh textiles, appliqué, art metalwares, Bagh prints, Batik, Banarasi sarees, Bandhej, Bastar art, herbal products, block prints, brass metal bangles, wood carvings, Kota silk, pashmina shawls, cane and bamboo products, canvas painting, Chikankari, and copper bells are being sold at “Hunar Haat”.

Exclusive handloom textiles, kalamkari, Mangalgiri sarees, lac bangles, leather products, Rampuri violins, wooden and iron toys, kantha embroidery, crystal glass items, sandalwood products are also on display and available for sale.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement