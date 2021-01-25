Hunar Haat: ODOP items a major draw

The second day of “Hunar Haat” organised at the Awadh Shilp Gram here attracted a large footfall as people flocked to the venue to buy indigenous products made by artisans and craftsmen across India.

Products made under the Uttar Pradesh government’s “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme — such as chikankari embroidery of Lucknow, carpets of Bhadohi and terracotta items from Gorakhpur — were a major draw at the fair, which will continue till February 4.

ODOP products have been included in the ongoing “Hunar Haat”, which is organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, for the first time.

The theme of this year’s “Hunar Haat” is “Vocal for Local” and about 500 artisans and craftsmen from Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odissa, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamilnadu, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other states are participating.

Several indigenous products such as Ajrakh textiles, appliqué, art metalwares, Bagh prints, Batik, Banarasi sarees, Bandhej, Bastar art, herbal products, block prints, brass metal bangles, wood carvings, Kota silk, pashmina shawls, cane and bamboo products, canvas painting, Chikankari, and copper bells are being sold at “Hunar Haat”.

Exclusive handloom textiles, kalamkari, Mangalgiri sarees, lac bangles, leather products, Rampuri violins, wooden and iron toys, kantha embroidery, crystal glass items, sandalwood products are also on display and available for sale.