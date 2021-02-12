Human skeleton found inside Varanasi private inter-college being used as quarantine centre

As per rule, the skeleton, which was found under a desk inside the classroom, will be sent to the laboratory 72 hours after it was discovered.

A human skeleton was recovered from an abandoned room of a private inter-college, a part of which was being used as a quarantine centre after the outbreak of the Covid-19, under the Cantonment police station area of Varanasi on Wednesday. However, the building where the room is located was not part of the quarantine centre, police said.

As per rule, the skeleton, which was found under a desk inside the classroom, will be sent to the laboratory 72 hours after it was discovered. The identity of the deceased and other details, including sex, time and cause of death, will be ascertained only after the tests, police added.

According to police, they have been informed that the room is at the back of the campus, and has been abandoned for the last several years. The Covid quarantine centre was reportedly set up in the main building towards the front of the campus.

“On Wednesday, some people were cleaning bushes outside the room and spotted the skeleton. As of now, we are not sure of the age or gender of the person. The details will be clear once we get the autopsy report, which is expected by Friday,” said Varanasi DIG Amit Pathak.

“The school was being used as a quarantine centre last year. But the school has two segments and only the main building in the front was in use. Based on the time of death, we will be able to confirm if the body was dumped before or during the pandemic.”

ASP Abhimanyu Manglik said the body has decomposed over 80 per cent and appeared that either it was carried to the room, or the person died several months ago.