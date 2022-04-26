HUDCO felicitates UPEIDA for infra push

As the 52nd Foundation Day celebrations of HUDCO ended in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority was felicitated for giving a boost to the infrastructure in the state through expressways.

The award was conferred by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and was received by UPEIDA CEO Awanish Kumar Awasthi. Official sources said that 92 per cent of the work for the upcoming expressway in Bundelkhand region has been completed.

The work on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is also going on at a fast pace.

The state government is in the process of starting construction of one of the biggest expressway projects in the country – the Ganga Expressway.