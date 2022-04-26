scorecardresearch
HUDCO felicitates UPEIDA for infra push

The award was conferred by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and was received by UPEIDA CEO Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
April 26, 2022 4:57:58 am
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with UPEIDA CEO Awanish Kumar Awasthi in New Delhi.

As the 52nd Foundation Day celebrations of HUDCO ended in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority was felicitated for giving a boost to the infrastructure in the state through expressways.

The award was conferred by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and was received by UPEIDA CEO Awanish Kumar Awasthi. Official sources said that 92 per cent of the work for the upcoming expressway in Bundelkhand region has been completed.

The work on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is also going on at a fast pace.

The state government is in the process of starting construction of one of the biggest expressway projects in the country – the Ganga Expressway.

