Hubs for logistics, transport soon at Greater Noida

Greater Noida is soon expected to become the hub of world class multi-model logistics with a multi model logistic hub (MMLH) and multi model transport hub (MMTH) coming up at a cost of about Rs 7,725 crore.

According to a statement issued by the state information department, along with reducing the costs, these will also provide rail, road and metro facilities to commuters at one place. A new authority, Integrated Industrial Township of Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL), has been formed for this project in Greater Noida.

It said that these projects are expected to generate employment for about 1 lakh people and will also have a positive impact on development opportunities in surrounding areas.

The process to complete the project, coming in around 750 acres of land near Dadri, has started and about 85 per cent of land for both the projects has been acquired.

All facilities, including warehousing and cold storage, will be available for keeping the products. The entire area is being developed as a freight village.

The CEO of IITGNL, Narendra Bhushan, said that the railway station of Boraki is just three kilometers from the Greater Noida Authority office, and in the coming time, 15 trains will be running from this station and passengers can go to any place in the country.

The MMTH project will also have space for Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Local Bus Terminal (LBT) metro, hotel and open green space.

The projects are close to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, NH-91, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors.

The Logistic Hub project is being developed as a world-class facility, where adequate storage and dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) will facilitate transportation of goods.

Also, the freight companies and customers will get all facilities at the same point.

The center will not only have standard container maintenance activities but will also provide various value-added services to reduce logistics cost with better operational efficiency.