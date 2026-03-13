Hindustan Petroleum official was weeks away from retirement. Then a blacklisted vendor he warned cops about killed him

Angered after being blacklisted by the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) compressed biogas plant, a local vendor allegedly shot dead the senior official, and an Assistant Manager who tried to stop him, in Saijni village in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Thursday.

He then walked to the police station and surrendered.

Police said the accused, Ajay Pratap Singh, had been barred from the plant about eight months ago following complaints of indecent behaviour, threats to employees and issues related to supply of parali (crop stubble). Investigators said Singh held DGM Sudhir Gupta (55) responsible for the decision and had been threatening him for months.

In the early hours of Friday, police officers claimed a team had taken Singh to recover the firearm used in the murders, which he had dumped in the thickets close to Saijni village. Police claimed Singh located the weapon, fired at the team and attempted to escape. The policemen returned fire, injuring him in both legs.

A senior officer told The Indian Express that after the double murders, Singh, known to be a local strongman, had walked to Musajhag police station accompanied by a crowd of locals. While he was taken into custody, the locals remained outside, surrounding the station.

Police said the Musajhag SHO, Ajay Kumar, and Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Kumar have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty as they failed to take cognizance of a complaint by Gupta that Singh was threatening him.

While Gupta was from Noida, the second victim, Assistant Manager l, Sales, Harshit Mishra (34), belonged to Pilibhit. Their families arrived in Badaun after they were informed of the incident.

Gupta’s son, Arush, told the media that his father had applied for VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) following the threats to his life and it had been approved. He was to come home after his service tenure ended on March 31.

Harshit’s father, Sunil Mishra, alleged that the accused enjoyed patronage by local politicians and that police had failed to act on complaints against him because of political pressure.

The shooting

Police said the attack took place around 1.30 pm on Thursday.

According to officers investigating the case, Singh stopped a Bolero vehicle that was ferrying HPCL employees to the plant and forcibly took away phones of all occupants. He then threatened the driver to take him to the plant. Since the vehicle belonged to the department, it was not checked at the gate.

Police said Singh then went straight to the administrative block, where DGM Gupta and Mishra were holding a meeting with the incoming DGM who was to replace Gupta after his voluntary retirement on March 31.

Police said Singh created a ruckus, hurled abuses, and demanded that Gupta come out even as security staff tried to push him out. Hearing the commotion, Gupta, Harshit and the new DGM stepped outside.

Police said when he saw Gupta, Singh whipped out a country-made pistol and aimed it at him.

As Gupta tried to run back inside the building, Mishra attempted to stop the attacker.

Police said Singh allegedly shot Mishra twice, then chased Gupta and shot him twice as well. Both officials collapsed in a pool of blood while Singh walked out of the premises, police said.

The two victims were rushed to a community health centre but died due to heavy blood loss.

Prior threats

Police said after he was blacklisted, Singh started threatening Gupta through phone calls and even followed his vehicle and intercepted it.

An officer told The Indian Express that Gupta had filed a complaint against Singh on February 4, following which an FIR was registered at the local police station. Gupta had alleged that Singh was threatening to kill him if the blacklist order against his firm was not withdrawn.

However, the officer said, police registered a non-cognizable report (NCR).

A senior officer said the SHO should have conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegations and investigated the matter in detail after informing the local court about the necessity to lodge the NCR as a cognizable offence.

The SHO and the SI will face a departmental inquiry and legal action will follow if the investigation concludes that their laxity led to the murders, a senior officer told The Indian Express.