How to improve coordination between UP MLAs and officers? Minister says contact centre to be set up in 3 districts next week

Minister Asim Arun's announcement comes hours after Speaker asks govt to act against officers who ignore MLAs' calls

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readLucknowFeb 19, 2026 06:13 AM IST
UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Asim Arun, Hardoi, Ghaziabad, Kannauj, District Contact and Command Centre, Lucknow news, Uttar pradesh news, Indian express, Current affairsThis comes a day after both ruling and Opposition legislators said in the Assembly that they were not receiving the expected cooperation from officials in matters related to public welfare.
Acting on the directions from UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, state Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun on Wednesday announced the launch of “Samvad Setu” initiative in three districts – Hardoi, Ghaziabad, and Kannauj – from February 25 for “better coordination between elected representatives and the district administration.

The announcement was made after the minister held a meeting of the District Magistrates of the three districts. While Arun is the district in-charge minister of Hardoi and Ghaziabad, his Assembly constituency falls in Kannauj district.

“It has been decided that a modern “District Contact and Command Centre (DCCC)” will be established in districts to act as a communication bridge between public representatives and administrative officers,” Arun said on Wednesday.

Under the new system, if an officer does not respond within 10 minutes, the public representative would be able to inform the command centre. The command centre will then immediately instruct the concerned officer to call back and will continue coordination until the call-back is completed.

It was further decided that a dedicated smartphone and specialised software will be used to run the system to maintain data on the response time of officers. Each command centre will have three trained operators, working on rotation and backup basis.

Further, the command centre will also maintain real-time information about the availability of all gazetted officers, including whether they are on duty, on leave, or in training. If an officer is unavailable, the public representative will be informed immediately and guided to contact the alternative officer.

It was also decided that the system will operate only during working days and office hours and will be applicable only to official CUG and government numbers.

“The motive is clear. We are eager to have a responsive government, not just issue policy direction, but also create a remedy. We are trying to create a system in these three districts, where this Samvad Setu would not only act as a bridge but, at the same time, would identify officials who maintain prompt communication so that they can be encouraged, while repeated negligence will be reported to the government,” said Arun, accepting that he had also faced similar issues in the past.

 

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

