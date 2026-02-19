How to improve coordination between UP MLAs and officers? Minister says contact centre to be set up in 3 districts next week

This comes a day after both ruling and Opposition legislators said in the Assembly that they were not receiving the expected cooperation from officials in matters related to public welfare.

Acting on the directions from UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, state Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun on Wednesday announced the launch of “Samvad Setu” initiative in three districts – Hardoi, Ghaziabad, and Kannauj – from February 25 for “better coordination between elected representatives and the district administration.

The announcement was made after the minister held a meeting of the District Magistrates of the three districts. While Arun is the district in-charge minister of Hardoi and Ghaziabad, his Assembly constituency falls in Kannauj district.

