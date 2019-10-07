How does CM know about SC’s verdict on Ayodhya: Akhilesh on ‘good news’ remark

A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted people to draw inspiration from Lord Ram and said that a “very good news” awaits all, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the BJP leader, asking how does the Chief Minister know what is going to happen in the court.

“The Chief Minister is saying good news awaits all on Ayodhya issue. How does he know what is going to happen? The BJP have scant regards for the Constitution and law of the country. We always said we would accept, the country would accept the court’s decision,” Akhilesh told reporters, referring to the Supreme Court hearing the title suit over the 2.77 acres of disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land.

“The question is how does a newspaper know this. How does the Chief Minister know what is going to happen?” he asked.

He also said that he and his party will “accept the decision of the court”.

Amid the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court, Adityanath had on Saturday hoped a “very good news” awaited all.

Asked about recent 36-hour long special session of the state Assembly on Gandhi Jayanti, Akhilesh said, “Did you analyse the speeches. They could have held he session for seven days, but in the day time. When the mind is tired, one can’t speak well… No one spoke the truth there.”

Akhilesh also said that the Election Commission is not being fair as “the DM and SP of Rampur are still posted there” despite a meeting with an SP delegation.

(Inputs from PTI)