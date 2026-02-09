No ID, no name — until AI stepped in: How Agra Police cracked a chilling murder case

On February 7, the body of a woman was found wrapped in a blanket along the Yamuna Expressway. Who was she and who killed her? Cops turn to AI for answers.

Written by: Manish Sahu
3 min readLucknowFeb 9, 2026 09:54 PM IST
Agra PoliceOn February 7, police were alerted that the body of a woman, on the roadside along the Expressway in Khandauli. (Credits: Unsplash)
Make us preferred source on Google

When the Agra Police found the body of a young woman wrapped in a blanket near the Yamuna Expressway, they didn’t have much to go on.

Her face was caked in mud, making it hard to ascertain her features. The only clue they had was two words written on her hand: ‘RS’ and ‘Sunny’.

That’s when police hit upon the idea to use Artificial Intelligence to reconstruct the woman’s face — managing to crack the case and identify her.

On February 7, police were alerted that the body of a woman, with an injury mark on the neck, was lying on the roadside along the Expressway in Khandauli. A team was dispatched but couldn’t find any ID on her.

To help establish her identity, a photograph of the victim’s body was circulated widely by the police, even across social media platforms, to no avail.

Police officers said the identification attempt failed mainly because the victim’s eyes were closed and her face was covered with dirt.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Agra, Aditya said police then turned to AI to enhance and clarify the victim’s facial features, which proved crucial in establishing her identity.

Story continues below this ad

Using the tech, police said they first reconstructed her face and edited out the mud. Her eyes were also opened digitally to give her face a more natural appearance. The edited image was then put into a special application that enhanced her features.

Also Read | Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks

Once a clear image was generated, police circulated the photograph across various platforms and searched for leads. Alongside this, police also carried out on-ground verification to confirm the authenticity of the information received.

Police said the victim was finally identified as Sonali, a resident of Mahoba district. They contacted her family, who confirmed her identity.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agra, Devesh Singh, said during investigation, police were informed by the victim’s family that around four years ago, Sonali had left her husband and started living with a man named Sunny. Police have since traced Sunny and are questioning him, officials said.

Story continues below this ad

Station House Officer of Khandauli police station, Kuldeep Singh, said a post-mortem examination revealed that the victim died due to strangulation. He added that a case is being registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In all, the Lok Sabha Budget session saw three adjournments.
LS adjourned as Opp digs its heels on Rahul being allowed to speak before Budget discussion
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement