No ID, no name — until AI stepped in: How Agra Police cracked a chilling murder case

When the Agra Police found the body of a young woman wrapped in a blanket near the Yamuna Expressway, they didn’t have much to go on.

Her face was caked in mud, making it hard to ascertain her features. The only clue they had was two words written on her hand: ‘RS’ and ‘Sunny’.

That’s when police hit upon the idea to use Artificial Intelligence to reconstruct the woman’s face — managing to crack the case and identify her.

On February 7, police were alerted that the body of a woman, with an injury mark on the neck, was lying on the roadside along the Expressway in Khandauli. A team was dispatched but couldn’t find any ID on her.