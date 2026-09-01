How a Maha Kumbh survey shaped UP’s new ‘Spiritual Triangle’ route

Now, Uttar Pradesh has turned that pilgrimage footfall into a single travel circuit, packaging the three cities as a ‘Spiritual Triangle’ based on findings from a survey of 3.52 lakh Maha Kumbh pilgrims.
Officials told The Indian Express that the survey, conducted during last year’s Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, found Ayodhya, the Sangam in Prayagraj and Varanasi among the most preferred spiritual destinations. The findings, according to the UP State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), also pointed to interest in travelling between the three destinations.
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The tour will cover prominent sites like the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Sangam in Prayagraj, and Dashrath Mahal in Ayodhya. (Special Arrangement)
What the survey found
Ayodhya emerged as the most preferred destination, with 22.55% of respondents naming it, followed by the Sangam in Prayagraj at 19.96% and Varanasi at 12.72%.
The responses also showed different patterns when pilgrims were asked about where they had travelled previously and where they planned to go next.
Ayodhya was cited by 27.32% of respondents as their last spiritual destination, compared with 8.81% for Varanasi.
For their next destination, the Sangam was the most popular choice at 32.57%, followed by Ayodhya at 12.46% and Varanasi at 7.46%.
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Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs) and UPSTDC Chairman Amrit Abhijat said the survey helped establish the basis for a “common tourism identity”.
“The survey highlighted more than individual preference for Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi) or Prayagraj. It showed movement between the three destinations. The ‘Spiritual Triangle’ will help them follow a simple travel plan,” Abhijat said.
The tour will cover prominent sites like the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Sangam in Prayagraj, and Dashrath Mahal in Ayodhya. (Special Arrangement)
The three cities have recorded 31.37 crore visits in the first quarter of 2026 — 22.72 crore in Prayagraj, 6.40 crore in Ayodhya and 2.25 crore in Varanasi.
Officials said linking them could also encourage visitors to stay longer and spend across accommodation, transport, food, sightseeing and local purchases.
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What the ‘Spiritual Triangle’ trip looks like
The UPSTDC package under its ‘Visit My State’ campaign starts in Varanasi and ends in Ayodhya, covering all three cities over four days.
Day 1: Varanasi
The first day covers the Sankat Mochan Temple, Durga Kund, Assi Ghat, a boat ride and Ganga Aarti.
Day 2: Varanasi
The second day combines Kashi Vishwanath and other sites and institutions such as Sarnath and Banaras Hindu University.
Day 3: Prayagraj
The tour moves to Prayagraj, with stops at Anand Bhavan, the Sangam and Lete Hanuman Ji Temple.
Day 4: Ayodhya
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Visitors will see Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, Dashrath Mahal and Ram Mandir, followed by Saryu Aarti.
The package costs Rs 14,400 per person for a sedan, with a minimum of four travellers, and Rs 13,000 per person for an Innova Crysta, with a minimum of six.
It will include air-conditioned transport, toll and parking charges, four nights’ accommodation on double sharing, breakfast, a boat ride and guide services.
A rail option from Secunderabad
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is also offering a longer rail-based itinerary covering the same three cities, which it calls the “Holy Triangle of UP”.
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The five-night, six-day package starts from Secunderabad, covering Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. It includes 3AC rail travel, hotel accommodation, vegetarian meals, local transport, sightseeing with guides and travel insurance as per the itinerary.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More