How a Maha Kumbh survey shaped UP’s new ‘Spiritual Triangle’ route

The tour will cover prominent sites like the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Sangam in Prayagraj, and Dashrath Mahal in Ayodhya. (Special Arrangement)

Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi drew a combined 116.39 crore visits last year.

Now, Uttar Pradesh has turned that pilgrimage footfall into a single travel circuit, packaging the three cities as a ‘Spiritual Triangle’ based on findings from a survey of 3.52 lakh Maha Kumbh pilgrims.

Officials told The Indian Express that the survey, conducted during last year’s Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, found Ayodhya, the Sangam in Prayagraj and Varanasi among the most preferred spiritual destinations. The findings, according to the UP State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), also pointed to interest in travelling between the three destinations.

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The tour will cover prominent sites like the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Sangam in Prayagraj, and Dashrath Mahal in Ayodhya. (Special Arrangement) The tour will cover prominent sites like the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Sangam in Prayagraj, and Dashrath Mahal in Ayodhya. (Special Arrangement)

What the survey found

Ayodhya emerged as the most preferred destination, with 22.55% of respondents naming it, followed by the Sangam in Prayagraj at 19.96% and Varanasi at 12.72%.