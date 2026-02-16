How a body on a railway track uncovered a chilling double murder in Kanpur

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 52-year-old retired Army personnel allegedly shot dead his wife and 16-year-old son before jumping in front of a train in Kanpur on Monday.
According to police, they received information on Monday about a body lying on the railway tracks. A team rushed to the spot and noticed a motorcycle parked nearby. During a search of the deceased’s belongings, officers recovered an Aadhaar card, which helped them establish his identity as Chetram Paswan.
A police team then went to his home, around 5 km from the railway track, to inform the family. However, upon entering the house, officers found that the main door was not locked from inside. After repeated knocks went unanswered, they decided to enter the home — and discovered a gruesome scene.
Chetram’s wife, Suneeta, and their 16-year-old son, Deep, a Class IX student, were lying in a pool of blood. Suneeta’s body was found on the bed, while Deep’s body was near the door.
Police said a double-barrel gun was found near the bodies. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.
Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that a domestic dispute may have driven Chetram to allegedly kill his wife and son before taking his own life.
Police officers said there were no immediate signs of external involvement. “We have so far not found any evidence of foul play in the deaths. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Deependra Nath Chaudhary.
He added that CCTV footage from the vicinity shows Chetram leaving the house alone before the incident.
The ex-Armyman worked as a security guard at a bank in the city. The family lived in a newly built house located in the Tulsiyaur area of Kanpur. Chetram had shifted there along with his wife and son around four months ago, shortly after his daughter’s marriage.
During the course of investigation, police found that Chetram had borrowed a substantial sum of money and cleared the dues recently after selling his ancestral property. Officials further claimed he had incurred significant financial losses due to gambling.
Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Yogesh Kumar, said investigators are awaiting the post-mortem reports before drawing any final conclusions. He added that the gun, a licensed weapon, is believed to belong to Chetram.
