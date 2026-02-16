How a body on a railway track uncovered a chilling double murder in Kanpur

Police officers said there were no immediate signs of external involvement.

A 52-year-old retired Army personnel allegedly shot dead his wife and 16-year-old son before jumping in front of a train in Kanpur on Monday.

According to police, they received information on Monday about a body lying on the railway tracks. A team rushed to the spot and noticed a motorcycle parked nearby. During a search of the deceased’s belongings, officers recovered an Aadhaar card, which helped them establish his identity as Chetram Paswan.

A police team then went to his home, around 5 km from the railway track, to inform the family. However, upon entering the house, officers found that the main door was not locked from inside. After repeated knocks went unanswered, they decided to enter the home — and discovered a gruesome scene.