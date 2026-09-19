How 6 human bite marks turned an ‘accidental death’ into murder investigation in Jhansi

What was initially suspected to be an accidental death of a 21-year-old law student, whose body was found on the main road in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi last Sunday, took a darker turn when six human bite marks on his right thigh raised suspicions of murder.

The police subsequently registered a case and, with an investigation led by a team of five women officers, arrested eight people on Friday in connection with the crime.

The victim, Parvez Ali, a resident of Jhansi, was allegedly found to be a drug peddler, and the accused — including a police constable — were members of a group involved in extorting money from those engaged in such crimes.

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The arrested men have been identified as Prayansh, 30, Jai Srivastava alias Aman, 24, Sahil Mishra, 21, Bhupendra Vanshkar, 23, Yash Shivhare alias Bittu, 23, Arshil Khan, 20, Shani Namdev, 24, and police constable Ashish Singh, 30, — all residents of Jhansi. Ashish Singh is posted at Prem Nagar police station in the city.

‘Rashtra Bhakts’ exposed

According to the police, the accused claimed to be members of a group calling itself ‘Rashtra Bhakt’, which purportedly worked to curb crime by apprehending offenders and handing them over to the police. However, during the investigation, the police found video and audio evidence indicating that the group instead extorted money from those involved in crime, threatening to expose them to the police otherwise.

The police claim to have recovered seven mobile phones and three cars allegedly used in the crime from their possession. They also found a white powder, suspected to be a drug, in Parvez’s pocket, which has been sent for examination. Dental samples of Vanshkar and Namdev have also been collected and sent for matching with the bite marks found on the victim’s body.

“We are looking for three more persons involved in the crime, ” said Vikash Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jhansi.

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Parvez Ali, a final-year law student, was previously booked in a case in Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigation was led by five female police officers — Superintendents of Police Areeba Nomaan and Simran Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police Preeti Singh, and Circle officers Priya Singh and Asma Waqar, said the SSP.

The police said that, based on an alert about an injured person lying on the roadside at Nagra Haat Maidan, under Prem Nagar police station area, their team rushed to the spot and sent the injured man to hospital, where he later died.

Police suspect he was heavily intoxicated

The police had initially treated Ali’s death as an accident, suspecting that the victim, heavily intoxicated at the time, had fallen and suffered a fatal head injury. The injuries to his chest were also initially believed to have resulted from the fall.

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However, when the postmortem report revealed six bite marks on his right thigh, along with other injury marks, police began to suspect foul play. Since the body remained unidentified at the time, a case was initially registered against unknown people at Prem Nagar police station.

Pervez Ali’s father, Ahsan Ali, told the police that his son had booked a Rapido and left home around 9 pm on September 13, saying he would return within an hour or two.

The investigators examined footage from more than 150 cameras and the call records of several people to piece together the case.

An extortion trap with the help of constable

The police learnt that Ali was involved in drug trafficking. The accused, aware of his activities, allegedly hatched a plan to call Ali under the pretext of taking a drug sample, and then, with the constable’s assistance, illegally detain him and threaten to send him to jail to extort money from him.

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As part of the plan, Sahil made contact with Ali. On the day of the incident, Sahil called Parvez under the pretext of collecting a drug sample. Following this, Parvez reached the spot on his friend’s bike and got into the car in which Sahil was sitting. Before he got into the car, an online transaction of Rs 5,000 had taken place for viewing and obtaining the drug sample. Two other cars of the accused were following the car in which Sahil was sitting.

The police said Ali was under the influence of drugs at that time. After some time, he grew suspicious and began creating a commotion and resisting inside the car. Fearing his shouting would expose their plan, the accused allegedly assaulted him inside the vehicle to overpower him.

The accused told the police that Ali began losing consciousness during the assault, which they mistook for the effects of drug intoxication. In an attempt to revive him, two of the accused, Vanshkar and Namdev, allegedly bit him on the thigh. When he still did not regain consciousness, the accused, believing he had died, abandoned his body at the spot and fled.