Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Houses of three murder-accused razed in Kannauj over ‘encroachment’

The houses were demolished on Friday – two days after the alleged murder was reported on Wednesday evening. The three accused are family members of the current Naruiya village head Sarojini Devi, who is also an accused in the case.

Kannauj Additional Superintendent Arvind Kumar said, "So far, we have arrested six persons, of which four were named while two names came up during the probe. Twelve persons have been accused in the case so far. The remaining six who are absconding will be nabbed soon."
The Kannauj district administration on Friday demolished houses belonging to three persons accused in the murder case of the former head of Naruiya village, who was also a BJP leader, under the Talgram police station limits in the district.

Officials said houses belonging to Maan Singh, Gulab Singh and Brijendra, who are all accused in the murder case, have been demolished “as the properties were on lake land”. The houses were demolished on Friday – two days after the alleged murder was reported on Wednesday evening. The three accused are family members of the current Naruiya village head Sarojini Devi, who is also an accused in the case.

Kannauj SDM (Chhibramau) Ashok Kumar said, “There was illegal encroachment done by three people and all three properties were demolished on Friday. The properties were constructed on 40 by 7 metre square. The land was a part of the nearby lake and was illegally encroached by the three.” Asked if they were served notice prior to the case being lodged, the SDM said, “Yes, they were served notice in the past too.”

Kannauj Additional Superintendent Arvind Kumar said, “So far, we have arrested six persons, of which four were named while two names came up during the probe. Twelve persons have been accused in the case so far. The remaining six who are absconding will be nabbed soon.”

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:49:28 am
