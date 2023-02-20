House gets digital library with virtual selfie stands & aerial ride

From taking virtual selfies with leaders of their choice — be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav – to virtual chopper ride of Varanasi, Ayodhya and Jhansi, members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will get to see a new look of the House when the Budget session begins on Monday.

In an attempt to take the digitisation of the House to a new level, the UP Assembly on Sunday launched its state-of-art “Digital Gallery”, which will not only just give a virtual tour of the history of the Assembly since 1887 to the visitors but also give unique virtual experience using stimulators.

“The visitors and members of the House will get to know about the rich history of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly since 1887 in both Hindi and English in a digital format through this gallery. While attempts are being made to improvise it, the digital gallery will also give an opportunity of clicking a virtual selfie with leaders of their choice and a virtual helicopter ride of towns like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Jhansi etc,” Speaker Satish Mahana said.

Earlier in the day, while inaugurating the digital gallery and also taking its first-hand experience, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The visitors coming to Lucknow will be able to see the glorious history of the biggest Vidhan Mandal, which will inspire the current generation of students.”

The virtual selfie and virtual helicopter ride with stimulators attracted the most attention. With the use of the green screen, and live camera, visitors would get the option to choose the leader of their choice through pre-loaded life-size photographs of Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Adityanath, Speaker Satish Mahana and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav; and get themselves clicked standing next to them. They can get a copy of the picture through e-mail.

Meanwhile, a chopper stimulator will give visitors a virtual aerial ride of towns like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Kashi, Jhansi etc. Four visitors will be able to take the experience at a time. Apart from this, a brief light-and-sound show will also be part of the gallery, narrating the history of the state and the legislature.

Among other things, the Speaker is likely to announce an award for MLA for their best conduct both inside and outside the Assembly.