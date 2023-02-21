House disruptions not in democracy’s interest: CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that disruption of House proceedings was neither in the interest of democracy nor for the state.

Speaking to mediapersons ahead of the Governor’s address to the joint session of the legislature, Adityanath said: “There can be asahmati (differences) between the ruling and the Opposition parties. The ruling side cannot run away from answering issues of public interest. Disruption (of House) is neither in the interest of democracy nor the state.”

He said the Opposition should raise issues with “shalinta” (in a dignified way) and use “prabhavi shabdavali” (effective vocabulary) in the House.

“With great confidence, people have elected members to the country’s largest Assembly. It is the duty of all the members to live up to the public’s trust. Maintaining the high dignity and decorum of the House and taking forward serious discussions increases the faith of common people towards democracy… We should set an example by running the House in an excellent way. This is an opportunity for us to make it (House) a platform for a good debate,” he said, adding his government was “ready to discuss issues related to the state’s development and public welfare”.

Following uproar in the House by Samajwadi Party members during Governor Anandiben Patel’s speech, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at the Opposition party, accusing it of trying to “vitiate” the atmosphere.

“The state is progressing on the path of development. The SP does not have any issue and is trying to divert the attention of people towards them and vitiate the atmosphere,” he said. “Whatever issues they have, they should come to the House and discuss. The government is ready to reply to them,” he added.

Later on, he termed the Samajwadi Party a “sinking ship” and a “party without any issue”.

“The Samajwadi Party is a party which is devoid of any issues, its leaders are making futile attempts to vitiate the atmosphere. SP’s association with goondaism, casteism, criminals and rioters is well-known… SP is a sinking ship. The people after defeating the SP in four elections have made it realise to mend its ways. But this party (SP) has decided to register itself in the pages of history,” the Deputy CM said.

Reacting sharply to his remarks, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya said the party does not need a certificate from those who “sold the country”.