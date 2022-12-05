scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Hours before polling, SP says cadre being stopped from voting

“A big conspiracy is happening to stop SP voters from polling by harassment and use of force. They are being taken into custody,” the SP claimed.

Hours before polling for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll begins, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday lodged another complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer alleging that its workers and supporters were being stopped by the administration from casting votes on Monday. Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency  will go to polls on Monday.

In the complaint, SP said, “A conspiracy is being undertaken to stop SP voters and supporters from casting their votes by marking areas where they live as sensitive and very sensitive… The district administration in Mainpuri and Etawah  has marked as sensitive voting centres in Mainpuri Vidhan Sabha, Bhogaon, Jaswantnagar, Karhal, Kishni… Voting centres in these places are SP strongholds. No incident has been reported in these Vidhan Sabhas in the recent polls.” The complaint was submitted by SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, and party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow.

“The SP demands that voting centres in areas with a majority of SP workers and supporters be removed from the sensitive and very sensitive category. The candidates and the parties contesting polls should be provided webcasting links of voting centres so that irregularities can be detected,” said the party.

This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 04:17:59 am
