Hours before polling, SP says cadre being stopped from voting

Hours before polling for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll begins, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday lodged another complaint with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer alleging that its workers and supporters were being stopped by the administration from casting votes on Monday. Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on Monday.

In the complaint, SP said, “A conspiracy is being undertaken to stop SP voters and supporters from casting their votes by marking areas where they live as sensitive and very sensitive… The district administration in Mainpuri and Etawah has marked as sensitive voting centres in Mainpuri Vidhan Sabha, Bhogaon, Jaswantnagar, Karhal, Kishni… Voting centres in these places are SP strongholds. No incident has been reported in these Vidhan Sabhas in the recent polls.” The complaint was submitted by SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, and party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow.

“A big conspiracy is happening to stop SP voters from polling by harassment and use of force. They are being taken into custody,” the SP claimed.

“The SP demands that voting centres in areas with a majority of SP workers and supporters be removed from the sensitive and very sensitive category. The candidates and the parties contesting polls should be provided webcasting links of voting centres so that irregularities can be detected,” said the party.