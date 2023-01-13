scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Hosabale begins week-long tour, focus on rural footprint of RSS

Hosabale’s visit comes days after BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh camped in Lucknow for two days and reviewed the party's programmes in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday arrived in Uttar Pradesh as part of his week-long tour to review the organisational programmes and activities in parts of the state.

Also, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday arrived in the state as part his two-day tour of his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow. On Friday, Singh will interact with members of the Jatav (Dalit) community in the Lucknow central assembly segment.

An RSS functionary said, “He reviewed the progress in the execution the decisions taken in the four-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) held in Prayagraj in October last year.”

Also, the agenda of Hosabale’s meetings is to review the plan to increase the RSS footprint in rural areas in the run-up to the organisation’s centenary year in 2025.

The functionary said the RSS has decided to not organise any grand celebrations on completion of its 100 years. It instead will use its resources for organising activities with a focus on organisational expansion, he added.

In Prayagraj meet, ABKM had expressed concern over the “population imbalance” and “unabated” conversions in the country and had called for formulation of a population policy and its uniform application on everyone. RSS had also discussed about women empowerment and their participation in social activities including RSS’s seva works, village development and “kutumb prabodhan”.

Hosabale on Wednesday reached Azamgarh and held a meeting before leaving for Sultanpur. “Apart from holding a closed-door meeting of senior organisational functionaries, Hosabale will address a gathering of nearly1,500 intellectuals in Sultanpur on Friday,” said a RSS functionary.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 04:13 IST
Declared brain dead, Spanish woman’s organs save lives of four Indians, Lebanese

