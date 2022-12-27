scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Home Ministry gives NOC for name change of two places in Uttar Pradesh

The 'no-objection' certificates were issued by the ministry for changing the name of municipal council 'Mundera Baazar' in Gorakhpur district to 'Chauri-Chaura' and that of 'Telia Afghan' village in Deoria district to 'Telia Shukla', an official said.

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Union Home Ministry has given its consent to change the names of two places in Uttar Pradesh following recommendations from the state government, officials said on Tuesday.

The ‘no-objection’ certificates were issued by the ministry for changing the name of municipal council ‘Mundera Baazar’ in Gorakhpur district to ‘Chauri-Chaura’ and that of ‘Telia Afghan’ village in Deoria district to ‘Telia Shukla’, an official said.

The home ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines, in consultations with agencies concerned.

It gives a ‘no-objection’ certificate to change the name of any place after taking consent from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and the Survey of India, another official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

For changing the name of a village, town or a city, an executive order is needed.

More from Lucknow

Renaming of a state requires an amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament, the official added.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 15:56 IST
Next Story

Former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia appointed chief advisor to Gujarat CM

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close