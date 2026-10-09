Home Guards jawan kills wife, twice-divorced daughter in sleep, then calls up Lucknow cops

The police team took the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem examination. The autopsy reports are awaited, the officials said. (File Photo/Representational)

A few hours after he quarreled with his wife and daughter over a long-festering domestic dispute in their Lucknow residence on Thursday night, Ravindra Shankar, a 55-year-old Home Guards jawan, took out a data cable to strangle the two in their sleep, police said.

Then nearly four hours later, Shankar informed the local police about the murders, those investigating the matter said.

The deceased are his wife Shyama Dulari (50) and their daughter Pooja (32), who was twice-divorced, according to police.

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When a police team reached the spot, Shankar, who is posted at the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards headquarters in the state capital, was found sitting near the bodies.