Home Guards jawan kills wife, twice-divorced daughter in sleep, then calls up Lucknow cops

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A few hours after he quarreled with his wife and daughter over a long-festering domestic dispute in their Lucknow residence on Thursday night, Ravindra Shankar, a 55-year-old Home Guards jawan, took out a data cable to strangle the two in their sleep, police said.
Then nearly four hours later, Shankar informed the local police about the murders, those investigating the matter said.
The deceased are his wife Shyama Dulari (50) and their daughter Pooja (32), who was twice-divorced, according to police.
When a police team reached the spot, Shankar, who is posted at the Uttar Pradesh Home Guards headquarters in the state capital, was found sitting near the bodies.
The police team took the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem examination. The autopsy reports are awaited, the officials said.
“During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that a dispute was going on in the family for a long time. Further investigation is underway,” said Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police Md Mustaque.
According to police, they received information through the police control room around 6.30 am on Friday about the killings at Bholakheda village under Lucknow’s Krishna Nagar police station.
Police learnt that the accused was reportedly not on good terms with his wife and that frequent disputes took place between them. The investigators believe that Shankar killed the two around 2.30 am, nearly four hours before he called the police control room.
During the inquiry, police found that Ram Dulari had left home last year without informing the family and taken the jewellery along. A missing person’s report was also lodged at the police station concerned. “She stayed at a relative’s place and returned home on her own after a few days,” said Krishna Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Pradhum Kumar Singh.
Pooja, who had got divorce from both her husbands, had been living with her parents, he added.
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