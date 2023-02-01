Home Guard among 4 booked for shooting man: Police

A Home Guard and his three accomplices allegedly shot a 20-year-old man dead in Putti village in Parikshitgarh area of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh late Monday night.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Rupak. No arrests have been made in this connection so far, they added.

According to police, Rupak’s grandfather Mahavir Prasad (68) lodged an FIR at Parikshitnagar police station against Home Guard Deepak Kumar and his three accomplices — Monty, Abhishek and Anuj.

The complainant alleged that he and his family were returning home after attending a wedding function in the village when they saw his grandson being beaten by the four accused, police said.

“We rushed to rescue Rupak but before we could reach him Deepak fired on his chest. He then fired at us and fled the spot. We rushed Rupak to a hospital but he was declared brought dead,” Mahavir stated in his complaint.

Police said that Rupak and Deepak had allegedly been in a fight around two months back but the elders of the village were able to broker peace between them.

“We do not know why Deepak and Rupak got into a fight around two months back. We have lodged an FIR against four persons but no arrests have yet been made. We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said in charge of Parikshitnagar police station Varun Sharma.