Why Holi played with funeral ashes at Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat is facing calls to be banned

For the past several years, a unique Holi tradition has unfolded at Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat where ashes from burning funeral pyres are used to celebrate the festival of colours.

Called Masane ki Holi or Masan Holi, the festival, however, has run into opposition ahead of the celebration on Saturday (February 28) on grounds that it’s not ‘sanctioned by the scriptures’ and calling for a ban.

The opposition has come from the descendants of the Dom Raja, members of the Dom community, traditionally entrusted with perfomrming cremation rites and serving as custodians of Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats, as well as the Kashi Vidvat Parishad.

Behind the opposition

While organisers of Masan Holi claim the practice is centuries old, its critics contended that it emerged only in recent years.

Vishwanath Chaudhary, descendant of the Dom Raja family of Kashi, said the main concern is the hardship the festival causes to mourners who arrive to perform the last rites of their loved ones at Manikarnika Ghat. He said grieving families are often forced to wait 5-10 hours amid the resulting chaos, claiming that revellers often consume alcohol and create a ruckus.

He added that while there is no objection to playing Holi within the premises of the Baba Mashan Nath temple, celebrations at the cremation ground create serious difficulties.

He said he has written to the Varanasi Police and administration seeking a ban on the celebration at the cremation ground. “Our demand is that this be stopped immediately so grieving families can perform the cremation of their loved ones and return home peacefully,” said Vishwanath.

When contacted, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said while he has not received any letter in this regard it may have been submitted to some other officer.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar could not be reached for comment.

Members of the Kashi Vidvat Parishad — a body of Sanskrit scholars and experts in Hindu scriptures — also said celebrating Holi in a shamshan goes against established norms and that the event has been organised only in recent years under the guise of an ancient custom.

“A cremation ground carries a certain sanctity and is not meant for festivities… There is no mention of Mashaan Holi in the scriptures, and such celebrations violate traditional practices,” said Ram Narayan Dwivedi, secretary of the Parishad.

He added that there are specific norms regarding who may enter such places — women and children are permitted only under particular circumstances.

Vishwanath also dismissed claims that it is an age-old tradition, maintaining that no such practice exists. He said members of the Dom community have been present at the cremation ground for decades and are best placed to understand its sanctity.

After the death of the titular ‘Dom Raja’ Jagdish Chaudhary in August 2020, several of his close relatives have laid claim to the title. Vishwanath is one such claimant.

However, Gulshan Kapoor, one of the organisers of Masaan ki Holi and the administrator of Baba Mashan Nath Temple, said the celebration is a traditional utsav and will be conducted in accordance with established customs.

He claimed objections to the event are being raised merely for publicity. “This is an ancient tradition that has gained wider attention due to social media, with people now coming to participate after learning about it,” he said.

He added that nearly 4 lakh people from across the country attended the celebration last year, including some foreign visitors.

With no decision yet on halting the practice, the festival is expected to go on. Starting at noon, rituals will first be performed inside the temple followed by the celebrations outside. The event is expected to conclude by 2 pm.

All about the tradition

Elaborating on the significance of the event, Gulshan Kapoor said in Kashi, it is believed that on Rangbhari Ekadashi, Baba Vishwanath (Shiva) brings Mata Parvati to his abode, an occasion celebrated by devotees as the ceremonial beginning of Holi.

According to local belief, festivities are believed to be joined by deities, yakshas, gandharvas and humans, while Shiva restrains his ‘attendants’ (ghosts, spirits, pishachas, kinnaras) from mingling with the public. It is believed that, moved by compassion, he later goes to the cremation ground to celebrate Holi with them using funeral ash.

