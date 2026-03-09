Holi argument turns deadly in UP: 60-year-old man from minority community shot dead

Police said the main accused, Pinkal Pandey (22), and a few of his associates have been detained for questioning. (Source: File/ Representational)

Tension erupted in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district after a 60-year-old man, Aas Mohammad, was shot dead on Sunday following a dispute with another family on Holi.

Police said the main accused, Pinkal Pandey (22), and a few of his associates have been detained for questioning.

According to police, on March 3, Pinkal and Aas Mohammad’s sons got into a fight over remarks allegedly passed by the former but it was resolved after local residents intervened.

On Holi, things came to a head as they got into another argument over throwing colours and a clash broke out between them. Police intervened and brought those involved in the matter to the police station; they were released the following day.