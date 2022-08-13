scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Hit by stone hurled by drunk man, 9-day-old baby dies in Kannauj

The 22-year-accused, Satkar Singh, was arrested and sent to judicial custody, they said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 13, 2022 2:52:08 am
She died during treatment around 4 am,” said Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh.

A nine-day-old girl died in the early hours of Friday after being hit by a stone flung by a drunk man after he had a confrontation with some people in a Kannauj village, police said. Police identified the girl as Pari. The 22-year-accused, Satkar Singh, was arrested and sent to judicial custody, they said.

More from Lucknow

“Satkar Singh was drunk on Thursday and around 10 pm, he started abusing people in the neighbourhood. When people confronted him, he climbed on to the roof of his residence and started pelting stones. One of the stones hit the infant, who was asleep in her mother’s lap in the courtyard of their house. The girl was taken to the district hospital, from where she was referred to Tirwa area of Kannauj. She died during treatment around 4 am,” said Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:52:08 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement