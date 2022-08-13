Hit by stone hurled by drunk man, 9-day-old baby dies in Kannauj

August 13, 2022 2:52:08 am
A nine-day-old girl died in the early hours of Friday after being hit by a stone flung by a drunk man after he had a confrontation with some people in a Kannauj village, police said. Police identified the girl as Pari. The 22-year-accused, Satkar Singh, was arrested and sent to judicial custody, they said.
“Satkar Singh was drunk on Thursday and around 10 pm, he started abusing people in the neighbourhood. When people confronted him, he climbed on to the roof of his residence and started pelting stones. One of the stones hit the infant, who was asleep in her mother’s lap in the courtyard of their house. The girl was taken to the district hospital, from where she was referred to Tirwa area of Kannauj. She died during treatment around 4 am,” said Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Latest News
Mahant ‘suicide’: Will file plea to withdraw case, didn’t file FIR, say Complainants
Morphed images of PM, Amit Shah on Twitter; 2 Sena workers booked
Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Valley terror strike
2nd FYJC admission merit list out: Marginal reduction in cut-off marks
Uddhav: Understood BJP’s policy to eliminate allies in 2019 & broke ties
Horoscope Today, August 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NIA makes 10th arrest in Kolhe murder case; three in agency custody till Aug 17
BMC to set up 3 underground waste bins in south Mumbai
Maharashtra: Surplus August rainfall in state boosts water storage at dams
Coast Guard rescues 5 crew of Swiss yacht
Rs 900-crore platform for residential projects
Mumbai duo nabbed in Kondhwa with Mephedrone worth Rs 7.56 lakh