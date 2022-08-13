Hit by stone hurled by drunk man, 9-day-old baby dies in Kannauj

A nine-day-old girl died in the early hours of Friday after being hit by a stone flung by a drunk man after he had a confrontation with some people in a Kannauj village, police said. Police identified the girl as Pari. The 22-year-accused, Satkar Singh, was arrested and sent to judicial custody, they said.

“Satkar Singh was drunk on Thursday and around 10 pm, he started abusing people in the neighbourhood. When people confronted him, he climbed on to the roof of his residence and started pelting stones. One of the stones hit the infant, who was asleep in her mother’s lap in the courtyard of their house. The girl was taken to the district hospital, from where she was referred to Tirwa area of Kannauj. She died during treatment around 4 am,” said Kannauj SP Kunwar Anupam Singh.