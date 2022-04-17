Historysheeter and aide get jail terms under Gangsters’ Act

A Bijnor court on Saturday handed down 10 years of imprisonment to a gangster, Muneer, and five years to his accomplice Reyan under the Gangsters Act.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Muneer and Rs 50,000 on Reyan.

Both Muneer and Reyan were booked under the Gangsters Act after they allegedly killed NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanzeel Ahmed and his wife Farzana in 2016. However, the trial in the murder case against the duo and three others is still pending in the court.

Special Public Prosecutor, Bijnor, Saleem Akhtar said on April 2, 2016, the accused had shot dead Tanzeel Ahmed and injured his wife Farzana near their native village Sahaspur under Syohara police station in Bijnor district when they were on their way home after attending a family wedding. Ahmed died on the spot while Farzana, who sustained bullet injuries, died after 10 days during the treatment, said Akhtar.

Akhtar said Muneer and others were booked under the UP Gangsters’ Act at the Syohara police station after the murder.

Muneer has been lodged at a Sonbhadra jail while Reyan has been lodged at a Bijnor jail, he said.

“On Saturday, Muneer was brought to Bijnor where Additional District and Session Judge Vijay Kumar sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him. The court also sentenced Reyan to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him,” said Akhtar.

According to police, the murder was the fallout of a dispute over land and money. Police said they had filed a charge sheet against five persons in the murder case, including Muneer, the prime accused, and their trial is still pending.