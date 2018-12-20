History sheeter’s murder: Tension in Meerut village after kin of accused dies

THE Grandmother of one of the accused in the murder case of history-sheeter Ashish Gujjar, died in Meerut’s Shobhapur village on Wednesday.

Advertising

Members of the Dalit community alleged that she was killed by Gujjar community members to “avenge” Ashish’s death.

The deceased has been identified as Kishan Dehi (85). Her grandson Mohit was one of the nine accused in the murder of Ashish, who was shot dead in Shobhapur village on December 15.

“She had a natural death due to old age. Adequate police force has been deployed in the village,” Anand Prakash Mishra, SHO, Kankarkheda police station said.

Ashish was one of four accused in the murder case of Shobhapur resident Gopi Paria, a BSP leader. Gopi was the first in a list, purportedly released by Ashish Gujjar and others, titled ‘Dalit vandals and arsonists from Shobhapur’, which began doing the rounds on social media after the violence that followed the April 2 Bharat Bandh. Police so far arrested three persons, the main accused Prashant Paria (Gopi’s brother), Gopi’s father Tarachand Paria and Rohit in connection with Asish’s murder. Police claimed that the arrested have no qualms about killing Ashish.