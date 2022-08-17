scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

UP: Undertrial shot dead outside district court; CO removed, SHO suspended

Superintendent of Police (Hapur) Deepak Bhuker suspended Station House Officer of Kotwali police station, Somveer Singh, and Kachaheri police outpost in-charge, Sub-Inspector Ramesh Chandra, following the incident.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: August 17, 2022 3:31:15 am
Police suspect a gang rivalry led to Singh's murder. (Representational/File)

An undertrial in a murder case who had been brought to the district court for a hearing was shot dead outside the court campus by a group of attackers on Tuesday morning in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the undertrial Lakhan Singh (30) had been brought to the district court by Haryana Police and he had been lodged in Faridabad district jail till now.

Superintendent of Police (Hapur) Deepak Bhuker suspended Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Somveer Singh and in-charge of Kachaheri police outpost Sub-Inspector Ramesh Chandra. Circle Officer (City) SN Vaibhav Pandey has been removed from the post and attached to Hapur police headquarters.

Police suspect that a gang rivalry might have been the reason behind the murder.

According to police, Haryana Police brought Lakhan Singh to Hapur district court at 10.45 am on Tuesday.

“He was brought for a hearing in a murder case that dates back to 2019 and occurred under Dhoulana police station area in Hapur district,” said police.

“When Lakhan Singh came down from the vehicle outside the court campus, unidentified assailants came out from hiding and opened fire at him. After he fell on the ground, assailants ran away from the spot,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Hapur, Mukesh Chandra Mishra. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

“The attackers fired five rounds of bullets before fleeing. During the firing, Haryana Police constable Om Prakash was injured. He was rushed to hospital and his condition is said to be stable,” said police.

An FIR was lodged against five persons at Kotwali police station in Hapur. Police said that all accused were residents of Haryana. However, no arrests have been made yet.

“We have come to know that one of the accused Sunil, who is also named in the FIR, has surrendered before a local court in Noida. We will seek his custody for interrogation,” said Mishra.

Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said efforts are being made to identify the assailants. “Police are scanning footage from CCTVs installed near the spot,” he said.

